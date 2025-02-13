Bela legislation is basis for transforming SA education, says Reginah Mhaule
President Cyril Ramaphosa signed Bela into law in December, while some civil society groups are unhappy with school admission and language policies
13 February 2025 - 16:12
Basic education deputy minister Reginah Mhaule says the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act is a cornerstone to equitable, inclusive and transformative education system in the country.
Speaking during a panel discussion by the ANC-aligned Progressive Business Forum (PBF) and Progressive Citizens Forum (PCF), held at Unisa in Pretoria on Thursday, Mhaule said the Bela Act was focused on addressing contemporary challenges in the SA Schools Act. ..
