WATCH | Trump’s claims spark SA ‘white privilege’ self-mockery

The US president’s comments on the ‘mistreatment of its white minority’ are being met with mockery on social media

12 February 2025 - 10:02
by Agency Staff
US President Donald Trump’s attacks on what he alleges is SA’s mistreatment of its white minority are being met with mockery on social media by some white South Africans poking fun at their own privilege.

Trump’s offer to rehouse white South Africans as refugees fleeing persecution may not spur the rush he anticipates.

Reuters

