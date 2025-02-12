National

WATCH: A closer look at Transnet’s multi-source funding strategy

Business Day TV speaks with Jan Havenga, logistics emeritus professor of industrial engineering at Stellenbosch University

12 February 2025 - 19:49
by Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/HMANNET
Transnet says its revenue remains insufficient to cover escalating capital and operational expenditure requirements, but the rail, port and pipeline company is adopting a multi-source funding strategy, leveraging various mechanisms to secure the necessary capital. Business Day TV unpacked the strategy with Jan Havenga, logistics emeritus professor of industrial engineering at Stellenbosch University.

