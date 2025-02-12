Top court dismisses Mkhwebane appeal on Dyantyi, Mileham recusal
Apex court says the application was moot and nothing warrants the court entertaining the appeal
12 February 2025 - 18:40
The Constitutional Court has dismissed an appeal application by former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane about a case that the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) called “dead on arrival”.
In a short order on Wednesday, the apex court said the appeal application was “moot” and nothing warranted the court entertaining the appeal. ..
