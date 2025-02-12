SA distances itself from Paris AI action pact
Government says it is not a signatory of the agreement, but merely an observer of proceedings
12 February 2025 - 13:07
UPDATED 12 February 2025 - 18:23
The SA government says it is not a signatory of the AI Action summit agreement, but merely an “observer” of the proceedings.
France listed SA as one of the 60 signatories of the international agreement, including the EU and AU, to ensure sustainable, accessible AI for the public good...
