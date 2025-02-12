SA commits to inclusive and sustainable AI
SA has vowed to further public interest and close digital divides
12 February 2025 - 13:07
As part of a global agreement it has signed, SA has committed to promoting AI accessibility, and ensuring it is open, inclusive, transparent, ethical, safe, secure, and trustworthy.
SA became a signatory to an international agreement on AI on Tuesday, vowing to further public interest and close digital divides, along with 58 other countries, the EU and AU...
