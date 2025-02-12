No Starlink soon with equity hoops to jump
Musk has objected to the 30% historically disadvantaged ownership requirement
12 February 2025 - 05:00
Elon Musk’s Starlink will not be coming to SA soon if comments by the Independent Communication Authority of SA (Icasa) chair are anything to go by.
Musk, appointed head of the department of government efficiency (Doge) by US President Donald Trump, has objected through Starlink’s parent company, SpaceX, to the 30% historically disadvantaged ownership requirement that SpaceX would be obliged to comply with were it to invest in SA. Since taking office, Musk has slammed SA for what he says are its racially discriminatory policies...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.