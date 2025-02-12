Landmark judgment compels municipality to provide services
Eastern Cape community convinces the court to compel its local municipality to build an access road
12 February 2025 - 12:24
In a landmark judgment that might see communities approach the courts to compel SA’s embattled municipalities to provide services, a community in the Eastern Cape has convinced the court to compel its local municipality to commence with and complete the construction of an access road.
The road, which the community has been waiting years for, will connect the Nogqala Village to Ngcobo and Ugie Towns. The construction of the bridge started in 2021 with nothing to show for it — despite nearly R10m supposedly spent on the project...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.