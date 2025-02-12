KZN expected to double down on crime-fighting operations
Police in the province have drawn praise and criticism about how KwaZulu-Natal has clamped down on criminals
12 February 2025 - 13:31
The KwaZulu-Natal government is introducing what it calls more “bold” measures to curb everything from murder to rape to aggravated assault and robbery in the province.
This includes launching crime-intelligence-driven operations, increasing police visibility, community involvement through crime ambassadors and smart apps, all before the end of February...
