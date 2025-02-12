Former and current SA Tourism CEO implicated in suspect Covid tenders
The revelations of the two contracts Sisa Ntshona spearheaded without going through open tender processes expose the reasons he left the position in May 2021
12 February 2025 - 09:09
SA Tourism’s former CEO, Sisa Ntshona, left a trail of dodgy deals, while the entity’s current CEO Nombulelo Guliwe got a slap on the wrist for her role in the contracts that have now been declared unlawful in court.
The revelations of the two contracts Ntshona spearheaded without going through the Open tender processes also lift the lid on the reasons he vacated the position in May 2021 — four months before his five-year term was supposed to end...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.