Delay in financial support for Transnet ‘risks derailing reform gains’
Stanlib specialist investment manager urges a pragmatic approach in dealing with the Transnet’s precarious finances
12 February 2025 - 05:00
Stanlib, one of the biggest investors in government bonds, with more than R80bn parked in public debt, has warned that any delay in giving financial support to Transnet risks rolling back economic reform gains.
The specialist investment manager urged a pragmatic approach in dealing with the entity’s precarious finances...
