Creating cyber commission ‘not feasible’, parliamentary committee hears
The DA wants the cyber commissioner’s powers to include building cybersecurity capabilities across all state organs and entities dealing with public information
The department of justice and constitutional development and other stakeholders have expressed concern about whether the strained fiscus would be able to fund the creation of a Chapter 9 institution aimed at regulating cyber security in SA.
In its submission to the portfolio committee on justice and constitutional development in parliament on Wednesday regarding the Cyber Commissioner Bill — officially named the Constitution Twentieth Amendment Bill — introduced by the DA in 2023, deputy justice minister Andries Nel said cyber security had increasingly become a global concern affecting “our country, both in public and private sectors”. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.