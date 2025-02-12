Welcome to Business Day's comprehensive coverage of Budget 2025. We bring you the latest insights, predictions, expert opinions and more about the most important fiscal event of the year. This evolving page will regularly update with new information, analysis, and reactions as they unfold. 

Get all the latest news after the government announced an unprecedented postponement of the budget speech on Wednesday.

Join us as we navigate the 2025 budget's tightrope. We will offer you a detailed and well-rounded view of what to expect and how it may impact various sectors of the economy.

Tiisetso Motsoeneng
Acting editor 

Latest news

National

BUDGET IN A NUTSHELL: Treasury compromises on VAT increase

Grant recipients and taxpayers bear the brunt of smaller VAT hike

Linda Ensor
Parliamentary Correspondent
National

DA will not support budget, says John Steenhuisen

Enoch Godongwana delivers budget without majority support in parliament

By Natasha Marrian and Hajra Omarjee
National

Who got the money? Winners and losers in the 2025 budget

Treasury’s budget office head Edgar Sishi says due to the adjustment in terms of the decision on tax revenue increases, ...

By Jana Marx
National

R1-trillion committed to infrastructure spend but Treasury says no SOE ...

The government will not make an equity injection into state-owned freight, ports and logistics company Transnet

Thando Maeko
Political Reporter
National

Sars to get R7.5bn over the next three years

Tax boss Edward Kieswetter wins battle for extra funds needed to operationalise revenue systems

Linda Ensor
Parliamentary Correspondent
National

Budget processes to be open to wider political scrutiny

This is to avoid a political impasse, which led to the budget being delayed by three weeks

Thando Maeko
Political Reporter
National

Enoch Godongwana appoints Africa Expert Panel members to help solve debt ...

The recommendations of the panel will feed into the G20 process

Linda Ensor
Parliamentary Correspondent
National

Welfare grant recipients get modest inflation-beating increases

Social spending will rise by R8.2bn over the medium term, down from the R23.3bn increase proposed in February

Tamar Kahn
Health & Science Correspondent
National

Still no relief in budget for US cuts to grants for HIV/Aids

The only move so far is that national health will appoint staff working in its central chronic medicines dispensing and ...

National

Cabinet meets to try to find sufficient consensus on 2025 budget

This comes ahead of finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s address to parliament at 2pm

By Hajra Omarjee and Natasha Marrian
National

Ramaphosa must condemn Godongwana for ‘irresponsible comments’, says group

The civil society group says the finance minister’s comments made in the Sunday Times show his lack of regard for the ...

By Luyolo Mkentane
National

Presidency says budget first, and changes may follow

Any issues the cabinet has with revisions in Wednesday’s national budget will be dealt with later, Ntshavheni says

By Hajra Omarjee and Natasha Marrian
National

MPs warn of fiscal shocks due to US aid cuts

Rise Mzansi leader says the budget makes no provision for funding gaps stemming from quarrel with US

Khulekani Magubane
Financial reporter
Economy

Sobering World Bank report warns of urgent need for public spending reform

The lender proposes a structured framework built around three strategic priorities, eight actions and six reforms

By Jana Marx

THE LATEST INSIGHT FROM OUR EXPERT WRITERS

Opinion

JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Loose lips reveal details not meant to be made public

Godongwana and company talking about the Sars commissioner was picked up by microphones

By Jabulani Sikhakhane
Opinion Editor's Choice

MARIANNE MERTEN: Confusion about political processes underlying budgets in ...

It is unclear what has been achieved in the past two weeks of discussions in the multiparty cabinet

Marianne Merten
Columnist
Opinion Editor's Choice

ISMAIL JOOSUB: A good education is a right, not an expense item

Cuts to the education budget don’t just cripple the system; they lead to the destruction of the economy

By Ismail Joosub
Opinion

STUART THEOBALD: Raid the piggybanks, add to the debt pile or cut spending

No sign of compromise across the GNU a day before the revised budget

Stuart Theobald
Columnist
Opinion Editor's Choice

RASHAAD AMRA: How a well-managed coalition can ensure fiscal sustainability

A middle ground that benefits all could be found between the ANC’s interventionist instincts and the DA’s libertarian ...

By Rashaad Amra
Opinion Editor's Choice

MICHAEL AVERY: Chance for Godongwana to break cycle, but don’t hold your ...

A responsible government would ensure social spending drives long-term economic growth

Michael Avery
Columnist
Opinion

KEVIN ALLAN: Does local government deserve a larger slice of the budget ...

Given the pressure on Treasury to cut spending, it is hard to see how local government deserves an increase

By Kevin Allan
Opinion

KURT YEO: Tax tobacco products in proportion to their harm

A blanket approach on so-called sin taxes neglects considerations such as reducing tobacco by encouraging more people ...

Opinion Editor's Choice

ALAN BEESLEY: Addressing fiscal crisis starts with funding Sars properly

It collects more than 90% of government revenue, yet it remains chronically underfunded

By Alan Beesley
Opinion Editor's Choice

CLAUDE DE BAISSAC: ANC can’t see hard facts hitting SA

Why SA must end fiscal tinkering and economic dithering

By Claude de Baissac
Opinion

GIVENS KGASI: Strategies for SA traders amid budget delays and policy ...

Uncertainty can provide opportunities for traders to capitalise on market movements

By MJ Givens Kgasi
Opinion Editor's Choice

EDITORIAL: Judge budget 2.0 on the hard choices it makes

One budget delay may be evidence of a functioning democracy while another delay would suggest an unstable coalition

Opinion

ANN BERNSTEIN: Runaway spending, not VAT, is the real budget problem

SA needs an actionable growth strategy not tax hikes and political compromises

By Ann Bernstein
Opinion

ZUKO GODLIMPI: There is a lot of work to do after the budget

Articles highlight the need for a better way of managing national development and selecting policies that can best ...

By Zuko Godlimpi
Opinion Editor's Choice

MICHAEL MORRIS: Crisis is about entrenched woes, not budget

Complacency abounds amid the world’s highest youth joblessness, a paltry growth rate and insufficient investment

Michael Morris
Columnist
Opinion

HILARY JOFFE: Budget process requires a deeper debate

SA needs a far richer debate on fiscal policy if it is to come up with a credible income statement and balance sheet

Hilary Joffe
Columnist
Opinion

DAVID LEWIS: Budget fiasco a sideshow in new world order

VAT glitch shows SA’s democracy is holding up rather well — unlike Trump and JD Vance

By David Lewis
Opinion Editor's Choice

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: VAT and foreign policy are one

The GNU could emerge stronger if it gets the budget right

By Peter Attard Montalto

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
US think-tank urges sanctions for specific ANC ...
National
2.
SA determined to implement transformation laws in ...
National
3.
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana to meet ANC ...
National
4.
State capture convictions will rise, says Batohi
National
5.
Ramaphosa must condemn Godongwana for ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.