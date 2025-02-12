Welcome to Business Day's comprehensive coverage of Budget 2025. We bring you the latest insights, predictions, expert opinions and more about the most important fiscal event of the year. This evolving page will regularly update with new information, analysis, and reactions as they unfold.
Get all the latest news after the government announced an unprecedented postponement of the budget speech on Wednesday.
Join us as we navigate the 2025 budget's tightrope. We will offer you a detailed and well-rounded view of what to expect and how it may impact various sectors of the economy.
Tiisetso Motsoeneng
Acting editor
Latest news
BUDGET IN A NUTSHELL: Treasury compromises on VAT increase
Grant recipients and taxpayers bear the brunt of smaller VAT hike
DA will not support budget, says John Steenhuisen
Enoch Godongwana delivers budget without majority support in parliament
Who got the money? Winners and losers in the 2025 budget
Treasury’s budget office head Edgar Sishi says due to the adjustment in terms of the decision on tax revenue increases, ...
R1-trillion committed to infrastructure spend but Treasury says no SOE ...
The government will not make an equity injection into state-owned freight, ports and logistics company Transnet
Sars to get R7.5bn over the next three years
Tax boss Edward Kieswetter wins battle for extra funds needed to operationalise revenue systems
Budget processes to be open to wider political scrutiny
This is to avoid a political impasse, which led to the budget being delayed by three weeks
Enoch Godongwana appoints Africa Expert Panel members to help solve debt ...
The recommendations of the panel will feed into the G20 process
Welfare grant recipients get modest inflation-beating increases
Social spending will rise by R8.2bn over the medium term, down from the R23.3bn increase proposed in February
Still no relief in budget for US cuts to grants for HIV/Aids
The only move so far is that national health will appoint staff working in its central chronic medicines dispensing and ...
Cabinet meets to try to find sufficient consensus on 2025 budget
This comes ahead of finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s address to parliament at 2pm
Ramaphosa must condemn Godongwana for ‘irresponsible comments’, says group
The civil society group says the finance minister’s comments made in the Sunday Times show his lack of regard for the ...
Presidency says budget first, and changes may follow
Any issues the cabinet has with revisions in Wednesday’s national budget will be dealt with later, Ntshavheni says
MPs warn of fiscal shocks due to US aid cuts
Rise Mzansi leader says the budget makes no provision for funding gaps stemming from quarrel with US
Sobering World Bank report warns of urgent need for public spending reform
The lender proposes a structured framework built around three strategic priorities, eight actions and six reforms
THE LATEST INSIGHT FROM OUR EXPERT WRITERS
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Loose lips reveal details not meant to be made public
Godongwana and company talking about the Sars commissioner was picked up by microphones
MARIANNE MERTEN: Confusion about political processes underlying budgets in ...
It is unclear what has been achieved in the past two weeks of discussions in the multiparty cabinet
ISMAIL JOOSUB: A good education is a right, not an expense item
Cuts to the education budget don’t just cripple the system; they lead to the destruction of the economy
STUART THEOBALD: Raid the piggybanks, add to the debt pile or cut spending
No sign of compromise across the GNU a day before the revised budget
RASHAAD AMRA: How a well-managed coalition can ensure fiscal sustainability
A middle ground that benefits all could be found between the ANC’s interventionist instincts and the DA’s libertarian ...
MICHAEL AVERY: Chance for Godongwana to break cycle, but don’t hold your ...
A responsible government would ensure social spending drives long-term economic growth
KEVIN ALLAN: Does local government deserve a larger slice of the budget ...
Given the pressure on Treasury to cut spending, it is hard to see how local government deserves an increase
KURT YEO: Tax tobacco products in proportion to their harm
A blanket approach on so-called sin taxes neglects considerations such as reducing tobacco by encouraging more people ...
ALAN BEESLEY: Addressing fiscal crisis starts with funding Sars properly
It collects more than 90% of government revenue, yet it remains chronically underfunded
CLAUDE DE BAISSAC: ANC can’t see hard facts hitting SA
Why SA must end fiscal tinkering and economic dithering
GIVENS KGASI: Strategies for SA traders amid budget delays and policy ...
Uncertainty can provide opportunities for traders to capitalise on market movements
EDITORIAL: Judge budget 2.0 on the hard choices it makes
One budget delay may be evidence of a functioning democracy while another delay would suggest an unstable coalition
ANN BERNSTEIN: Runaway spending, not VAT, is the real budget problem
SA needs an actionable growth strategy not tax hikes and political compromises
ZUKO GODLIMPI: There is a lot of work to do after the budget
Articles highlight the need for a better way of managing national development and selecting policies that can best ...
MICHAEL MORRIS: Crisis is about entrenched woes, not budget
Complacency abounds amid the world’s highest youth joblessness, a paltry growth rate and insufficient investment
HILARY JOFFE: Budget process requires a deeper debate
SA needs a far richer debate on fiscal policy if it is to come up with a credible income statement and balance sheet
DAVID LEWIS: Budget fiasco a sideshow in new world order
VAT glitch shows SA’s democracy is holding up rather well — unlike Trump and JD Vance
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: VAT and foreign policy are one
The GNU could emerge stronger if it gets the budget right
