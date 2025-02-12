subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Welcome to Business Day's comprehensive coverage of Budget 2025. We bring you the latest insights, predictions, expert opinions and more about the most important fiscal event of the year. This evolving page will regularly update with new information, analysis, and reactions as they unfold.  From government fiscal strategies to recommendations from international bodies, here is what you can expect: 

  • Government fiscal decisions: Insights into the government's debate on fiscal rules and the final decision.
  • Budget Adjustments: How different departments are managing their budgets to meet new priorities.
  • International Recommendations: Advice from international bodies like the IMF on SA's fiscal strategies. 
  • Expert Opinions: Perspectives from seasoned experts on the budget implications and potential impact.
  • Podcasts and Video Interviews:  Engaging discussions and exclusive interviews with key figures and experts on the budget's developments.  

Join us as we navigate the 2025 budget's tightrope. We will offer you a detailed and well-rounded view of what to expect and how it may impact various sectors of the economy.

Tiisetso Motsoeneng,

Acting editor 

News and previews

National Editor's Choice

Government rules out adopting fiscal rule ahead of budget

Proposal was debated in cabinet, says minister Maropene Ramokgopa

Thando Maeko
Political Reporter
National Editor's Choice

Treasury tells departments to reprioritise budgets for G20 funding

The 2025 fiscal framework has made provisional allocations for G20 funding

Kabelo Khumalo
Companies & Markets Editor
Economy Editor's Choice

IMF urges SA to adopt a more aggressive fiscal plan

Lender says there is a need for a more ambitious strategy to tackle SA’s rising public debt and fiscal deficits

By Tiisetso Motsoeneng

The latest insights from our expert writers

Opinion

REEZWANA SUMAD: Budget to be delivered amid slow, steady fiscal improvement

Risks remain, particularly around debt stabilisation and macroeconomic headwinds

By Reezwana Sumad
Opinion

EDITORIAL: Has Ramokgopa jumped the gun on key fiscal debate?

Minister in presidency seems to have pre-empted publication of discussion paper

Opinion Editor's Choice

GREG BECKER: Tips for the Treasury

Good tips are needed and can come from anywhere, even from those that are a poor ideological fit

By Greg Becker

In depth: Is tax by stealth firmly on the Budget agenda? Listen now.

