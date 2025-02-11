Zondo to finally face former Prasa board named in state capture report
The former chief justice is expected to file answering affidavits for the case to proceed
11 February 2025 - 05:00
Former chief justice Raymond Zondo’s days in court are far from over as he has been ordered by the high court in Johannesburg to defend the commission of inquiry into state capture’s report against former Prasa board members.
Former Prasa board members, former deputy finance minister Sfiso Buthelezi, Dr Bridgette Gasa, Nkosinathi Khena, Mmatebogo Nkoenyane and former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana (now MK party MP) initiated a legal review application in 2022 challenging the commission’s report...
