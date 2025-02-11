Treasury tells departments to reprioritise budgets for G20 funding
The 2025 fiscal framework has made provisional allocations for G20 funding
11 February 2025 - 05:00
The Treasury has told departments and institutions involved in the Group of 20 (G20) to focus spending on “high-impact initiatives” to reduce costs associated with SA’s presidency of the bloc, with departments expected to fund activities by reprioritising current budgets.
In its funding guidelines the Treasury reminded departments that SA’s fiscal environment is tight and that departments unable to fund G20 activities through reprioritisation have received supplementary funding through the 2024 adjusted estimates of national expenditure to offset the G20 funding shortfall in 2024/25...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.