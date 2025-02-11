SA to compensate consumers who export power to the grid
Nersa sets out rules for so-called net billing that will further encourage use of renewable energy, including by households
11 February 2025 - 16:51
SA’s energy regulator has approved rules to compensate customers that export excess energy to the grid — a move that further incentivises using renewable energy, particularly rooftop solar.
The approval of the so-called net-billing rules by Nersa is likely to lead to another surge in the purchase of solar panels — last year alone R17.5bn worth of solar panels were imported...
