MK party orders Zuma-Sambudla to apologise for insulting Floyd Shivambu

MK party MP Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and secretary-general Floyd Shivambu. Picture: UMKHONTO WESIZWE OFFICIAL/X.
MK party MP Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, daughter of party leader Jacob Zuma, has posted scathing tweets about party general secretary Floyd Shivambu, saying he is the worst thing that has happened to the party.
This comes after a letter dated February 8 from the KwaZulu-Natal region was circulated on social media to Zuma-Sambudla, complaining about Shivambu’s leadership, as calls for him to resign grow louder within the party.
The letter detailed how Shivambu has allegedly shown a lack of understanding and competency in key areas, and how he allegedly engaged in unprofessional conduct, including not paying the constituency staff and rent for buildings used as offices in the province.
In a series of tweets, Zuma-Sambudla took a shot at Shivambu, saying she was the real co-founder of the MK party.
“Floyd, I’m not scared of you,” another tweet read.
She added that though the party may expel her for her actions, she was fine with that: “They will expel me tomorrow. It is well with my soul. Still, Floyd is useless.”
Shivambu joined the MK party in August after leaving the EFF and was appointed national organiser. In November, he took over the position of secretary-general. His appointment was viewed as one that would contribute to the party and help it gain more support.
In response to Zuma-Sambudla’s X posts, the party issued a statement ordering her to apologise.
“Such actions are unacceptable, divisive, denigrating and offensive. They undermine the principles of unity, respect and discipline that are fundamental to the values of MK party,” said MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela.
“Apologies must be made immediately. After this, an internal disciplinary process will be initiated in accordance with the MK party constitution, code of conduct and all relevant prescripts.”
Ndhlela said the party would take action if Zuma-Sambudla failed to apologise.
“Failure to comply with this directive will result in immediate consequences, including the summary termination of commander Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla’s membership in MK party and her recall from all party responsibilities.”
