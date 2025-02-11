NEWS
Losing Agoa would be blow to SA car parts industry, says Tepa
SA’s tyre, equipment and parts industry is reliant on the trade benefits to stay competitive with other markets that are subsidised
11 February 2025 - 15:08
Losing SA’s duty-free access to the US would be a potential disaster to the automotive components sector. The Tyre, Equipment, Parts Association (Tepa) is concerned about possible increased tariffs, lost contracts and supply chain disruptions.
Economists are warning that the country’s continued participation in the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa), which gives 30 African nations preferential access to US markets, is potentially under threat due to deteriorating relations with the US...
