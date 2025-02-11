First LNG import terminal shaping up to boost SA logistics
Two new signed agreements align with Transnet’s strategic pursuit of private sector partnerships
11 February 2025 - 05:00
The leadership of freight and rail group Transnet on Monday put pen to paper to develop SA’s first liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal as public-private partnership projects take shape amid a push to improve the performance of the country’s logistics sector.
The agreement will see private outfit Zululand Energy Terminals operate the terminal for 25 years, with the project expected to introduce at least 6,000MW of gas-to-power projects...
