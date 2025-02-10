Ramaphosa envoys preparing to clarify SA’s foreign and domestic policies
Fears of further deterioration in SA–US relations as battle lines deepen
10 February 2025 - 15:24
The presidency will this week finalise the names of international envoys to be dispatched by President Cyril Ramaphosa to various countries as battle lines deepen between SA and the new Trump administration.
The envoys will be responsible for clarifying SA’s foreign and domestic policies after a series of false assertions by US President Donald Trump and SA-born billionaire Elon Musk of widespread land grabs under SA’s Expropriation Bill. These have led to fears that SA’s relations with one of its largest trade partners could deteriorate. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.