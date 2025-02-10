National

MK party lays complaint of treason against AfriForum over Trump attack

AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel says treason accusation by MK’s John Hlophe is absurd

10 February 2025 - 20:12
by Wendell Roelf
John Hlophe, MK party's chief whip, address the media outside the Cape Town central police station, February 10 2025, Picture: ER LOMBARD/GALLO IMAGES
The party of former president Jacob Zuma on Monday filed a treason complaint against AfriForum, a group championing the white Afrikaner minority, after US President Donald Trump attacked SA’s new expropriation law.

AfriForum has lobbied against the law in US media and political circles, portraying it as part of a wider onslaught against Afrikaners, and Zuma’s MK party accused it in a criminal complaint of spreading misinformation to influence Trump.

The US president last week signed an executive order cutting financial assistance to SA, citing the Expropriation Act and Pretoria’s genocide case against Israel, Washington’s close ally, at the International Court of Justice.

The Trump administration said Afrikaners, the descendants of predominantly Dutch 17th-century settlers, could come to the US as refugees, lending credence to AfriForum’s complaint that they are being persecuted, which is disputed by the government and most political parties.

The government has defended the new law as an attempt to rectify the injustices of the past and has pushed back against what it says is misinformation, pointing out that no expropriations have yet taken place under the law.

Expropriation Act echoes apartheid, Zille tells court

In court papers, DA likens new law to the dark days of forced removal
National
3 hours ago

White farmers own three-quarters of SA’s privately held land, while fewer than one in 10 people are white, according to Stats SA data.

Trump’s criticism has worsened divisions on racial issues that persist in SA 30 years after the end of apartheid, partly because of yawning inequality between racial groups.

Underscoring those divisions, the mostly white-led DA (DA) — top coalition partner in President Cyril Ramaphosa's unity government — said on Monday it had filed a court challenge to the act, calling it unconstitutional.

“No government in a democratic country should be given such sweeping powers to expropriate property without compensation,” senior DA politician Helen Zille said in a statement.

Zuma’s MK party is a populist opposition party that strongly advocates land redistribution and rose quickly to come third in last year’s general elections, taking significant support away from the ANC, which lost its majority.

MK took its complaint against AfriForum to Cape Town’s central police station, where dozens of supporters wearing the party’s trademark green military camouflage outfits sang anti-apartheid freedom songs.

“Treason has been committed, we contend, by them, because they are plotting against our government,” said John Hlophe, the party’s parliamentary leader, just after filing the complaint.

“Based on those lies, those fraudulent misrepresentations, Trump decided to issue an executive order against SA,” he told reporters.

AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel said the accusation of treason was absurd.

“It is the duty of civil society ... to put the spotlight on legislation and actions that threaten the welfare of citizens and the country,” he said in a statement.

A decision on whether to prosecute AfriForum for treason will rest with the National Prosecuting Authority, which acts based on evidence presented by the police.

The ANC last week also blamed AfriForum for Trump’s actions, though it has not taken legal action against the group.

AfriForum rejects the expropriation law as an assault on property rights and has been campaigning for years in the US against SA’s land reform efforts.

Reuters 

Afrikaners give a polite ‘no thanks’ to Trump’s emigration offer

Executive order to cut aid to SA over the recent Expropriation Act holds door open to resettlement in the US
National
1 day ago

Trump’s executive order heightens anxiety about SA exports to US

Business SA ‘very worried’ about continued participation in Agoa and its preferential access to American markets
National
18 hours ago

Ramaphosa worries over future US-SA ties

Trade remains unaffected by Trump move, but it is a product of bi-lateral relations, which have deteriorated between the two countries
National
2 days ago

Organised business says Expropriation Bill is no cause for alarm

The legislation has prompted a fightback by the SA government against accusations by the Trump administration
National
4 days ago
