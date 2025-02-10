Government rules out adopting fiscal rule ahead of budget
Proposal was debated in cabinet, says minister Maropene Ramokgopa
10 February 2025 - 05:00
The government has ruled out the adoption of a fiscal anchor, which would put a binding constraint on fiscal policy and require the Treasury to adopt a specific policy approach.
Minister in the presidency for planning, monitoring & evaluation Maropene Ramokgopa said the concern was that a fiscal anchor would inhibit the Treasury from executing some of its responsibilities...
