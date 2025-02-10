Expropriation Act echoes apartheid, Zille tells court
In court papers, DA likens new law to the dark days of forced removal
10 February 2025 - 19:46
UPDATED 10 February 2025 - 23:20
The DA has hauled the government to court over the Expropriation Act, underscoring the deep ideological divide in the government of national unity (GNU) and adding fuel to the diplomatic fire between SA and the Trump administration, which has cited the legislation to halt aid funding to SA.
DA federal council chair Helen Zille likened the legislation to the dark days of apartheid, charging it echoes the infamous laws that allowed the then government “to forcibly remove communities from their land, often with inadequate compensation or none at all”...
