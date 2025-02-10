National

Ambassador Rasool encourages ‘common cause’ with other countries after Trump ousts SA

SA’s ambassador to the US says the appropriate response is to be ‘resilient and patient rather than panic stricken’

10 February 2025 - 10:48
by SIMON BARBER
SA's ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool. File photo: BRENTON GEACH/GALLO IMAGES
President Donald Trump’s Friday night executive order suspending its aid to SA was a “shock and awe” tactic, but more “performative” than substantive, SA’s ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, has said.

He believes the appropriate SA response was to be “resilient and patient rather than panic stricken” and to remain engaged at all levels, public and private. There were bound to be “unintended consequences” to the tidal wave of actions Trump was now taking.

SA should focus on creating “comfortable conditions for a walk back”.

“We were certainly shocked,” Rasool said, but SA was already dealing with the aid cut off — the US administration had suspended aid disbursement globally two weeks earlier and the waiver for the US President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar) HIV/Aids medications was largely moot in that SA was already shouldering most of the drug costs itself.

The hit was being felt by 200 NGOs facing closure, with 1,000 healthcare workers being made redundant and several hundred thousand HIV patients losing access to treatment. SA would also have to find R8bn to replace funding lost for the country’s HIV vaccine programme and clinical trials, Rasool said.

“This will either have to be borrowed or taken from other services”.

“President Trump may be replacing ‘America First’ with ‘America Alone’,” the envoy said, noting SA was hardly being singled out for rough treatment on flimsy pretexts. Friends like Canada, Mexico, Denmark, Panama and the EU were also in the cross hairs. 

“He doesn’t have a particular grudge for SA. We should not think of ourselves as an exception and miss the opportunity for making common cause with others.”

Rasool thinks it significant that Trump has not threatened SA’s US market access under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa), brandishing the tariff cudgel he has used with others, even though congressional Republicans called for SA’s eligibility to be reviewed.

The executive order refers to “our African partners” and Rasool speculated that the White House wanted to avoid “collateral damage”.

Ramaphosa worries over future US-SA ties

Trade remains unaffected by Trump move, but it is a product of bi-lateral relations, which have deteriorated between the two countries
National
2 days ago

SAM MKOKELI: Barking at Trump not the best strategy

Any SA team picked to negotiate a deal with the US president will need humility, writes Sam Mkokeli
Opinion
1 day ago

CHRIS BARRON: ‘Trump doesn’t need our minerals’: Gwede’s gaffe

Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman is unimpressed by Mantashe’s outburst and his plan to review mining legislation
Opinion
1 day ago

Trump signs order to cut funding for South Africa over land policy, ICJ case

The White House said Washington will also formulate a plan to resettle white South African farmers and their families as refugees.
National
2 days ago

Ramaphosa ‘disappointed’ by Trump’s continued disregard for diplomatic channels

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is disappointed by US President Donald Trump’s continued disregard for the use of diplomatic channels.
National
2 days ago
