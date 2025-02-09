National

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Unpacking Sona 2025

Business Day TV speaks with Dirk Kotze from the department of political sciences at Unisa How Sona 2025 will affect South Africans

09 February 2025 - 17:16
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/REUTERS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/REUTERS

President Cyril Ramaphosa has delivered his first state of the nation address (Sona) as the leader of the government of national unity. To analyse the speech in more detail, Business Day TV spoke to Dirk Kotze from the department of political sciences at Unisa.

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: US/SA tensions likely to dominate as MPs respond to Sona

While Ramaphosa will try to fix the deplorable state of local governance, he is concerned about US/SA relations
Politics
45 minutes ago

SANDF not scaling down Sona military display despite calls by DA

A DA request to reduce military pomp at Sona after 14 under-resourced SA soldiers died in the DRC was ignored
National
3 days ago

NHI now in the hands of Cyril Ramaphosa’s ministerial advisory committee

Organised business remains sceptical of the NHI and its elusive funding model
National
2 days ago

Ramaphosa unveils rescue plan for local government in Sona

Local government failings are a threat to Eskom and water boards, says president as he outlines sweeping changes
National
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Ramaphosa worries over future US-SA ties
National
2.
Trump signs order to cut funding for South Africa ...
National
3.
Ramaphosa unveils rescue plan for local ...
National
4.
Ramaphosa ‘disappointed’ by Trump’s continued ...
National
5.
NHI now in the hands of Cyril Ramaphosa’s ...
National / Health

Related Articles

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: US/SA tensions likely to dominate as MPs respond to Sona

Politics

SANDF not scaling down Sona military display despite calls by DA

National

NHI now in the hands of Cyril Ramaphosa’s ministerial advisory committee

National / Health

Ramaphosa unveils rescue plan for local government in Sona

National

WATCH: What business wants from Sona

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.