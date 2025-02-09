President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/REUTERS
President Cyril Ramaphosa has delivered his first state of the nation address (Sona) as the leader of the government of national unity. To analyse the speech in more detail, Business Day TV spoke to Dirk Kotze from the department of political sciences at Unisa.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Unpacking Sona 2025
Business Day TV speaks with Dirk Kotze from the department of political sciences at Unisa How Sona 2025 will affect South Africans
President Cyril Ramaphosa has delivered his first state of the nation address (Sona) as the leader of the government of national unity. To analyse the speech in more detail, Business Day TV spoke to Dirk Kotze from the department of political sciences at Unisa.
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: US/SA tensions likely to dominate as MPs respond to Sona
SANDF not scaling down Sona military display despite calls by DA
NHI now in the hands of Cyril Ramaphosa’s ministerial advisory committee
Ramaphosa unveils rescue plan for local government in Sona
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: US/SA tensions likely to dominate as MPs respond to Sona
SANDF not scaling down Sona military display despite calls by DA
NHI now in the hands of Cyril Ramaphosa’s ministerial advisory committee
Ramaphosa unveils rescue plan for local government in Sona
WATCH: What business wants from Sona
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.