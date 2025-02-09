National

WATCH: Ramaphosa dispatches special envoys to cultivate G20 vision

Business Day TV speaks to Sunday Times political reporter, Kgothatso Madisa

09 February 2025 - 18:42
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN
President Cyril Ramaphosa is dispatching special envoys to several countries to provide insights into SA’s vision for the Group of Twenty (G20). This comes as SA is engaged in a diplomatic spat with US President Donald Trump over the Expropriation Act that Ramaphosa recently signed into law. For more detail, Business Day TV spoke to Sunday Times political reporter, Kgothatso Madisa.

Ramaphosa ‘disappointed’ by Trump’s continued disregard for diplomatic channels

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is disappointed by US President Donald Trump’s continued disregard for the use of diplomatic channels.
National
1 day ago

SA urged to grab B20 opportunities with both hands

Business arm of the G20 ‘particularly vital’ as it’s the body of global business leaders meeting to shape policies
National
3 days ago

Lamola says SA puts ‘rule of law at the forefront’ after US snub of G20 summit

Minister of international relations and co-operation affirms the country’s commitment to sovereignty and democracy
National
3 days ago
