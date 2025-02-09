President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN
President Cyril Ramaphosa is dispatching special envoys to several countries to provide insights into SA’s vision for the Group of Twenty (G20). This comes as SA is engaged in a diplomatic spat with US President Donald Trump over the Expropriation Act that Ramaphosa recently signed into law. For more detail, Business Day TV spoke to Sunday Times political reporter, Kgothatso Madisa.
WATCH: Ramaphosa dispatches special envoys to cultivate G20 vision
Ramaphosa ‘disappointed’ by Trump’s continued disregard for diplomatic channels
SA urged to grab B20 opportunities with both hands
Lamola says SA puts ‘rule of law at the forefront’ after US snub of G20 summit
