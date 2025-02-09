Afrikaners give a polite ‘no thanks’ to Trump’s emigration offer

US President Donald Trump. Picture: LEAH MILLS/REUTERS
US President Donald Trump’s offer to rehouse white South Africans as refugees fleeing persecution may not spur quite the rush he anticipates, as even right-wing white lobby groups want to “tackle the injustices” of black majority rule on home soil.
Trump on Friday signed an executive order to cut US aid to SA, citing the expropriation act that President Cyril Ramaphosa signed into law last month aiming to redress land inequalities that stem from SA’s history of white supremacy.
The order provides for resettlement in the US of “Afrikaners in SA who are victims of unjust racial discrimination” as refugees.
Afrikaners are mostly white descendants of early Dutch and French settlers, who own most of the country’s farmland.
“If you haven’t got any problems here, why would you want to go,” said Neville van der Merwe, a pensioner in Bothasig, near Cape Town.
“There hasn’t been any really bad taking over our land, the people are carrying on like normal and you know, what are you going to do over there?”
The law seeks to address racial land ownership disparities — which have left three-quarters of privately owned land in the hands of the white minority — by making it easier for the state to expropriate land in the public interest.
White people represent 7.2% of SA’s population of 63-million, statistics agency data shows. The data does not break down how many are Afrikaners.
SA’s British rulers handed most farmland to whites. In 1950, the apartheid-era National Party seized 85% of the land, forcing 3.5-million black people from their homes.
The ANC, says Trump is amplifying misinformation propagated by AfriForum, an Afrikaner-led group.
The group, which lobbied Trump’s previous administration regarding their cause, said it was not taking up the offer.
“Emigration only offers an opportunity for Afrikaners who are willing to risk potentially sacrificing their descendants’ cultural identity as Afrikaners. The price for that is simply too high,” AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel said on Saturday.
Separately, the Solidarity Movement — which includes AfriForum and Solidarity trade union and claims it represents about 600,000 Afrikaner families and 2-million individuals — expressed commitment to SA.
“We may disagree with the ANC, but we love our country. As in any community, there are individuals who wish to emigrate, but expatriation of Afrikaners as refugees is not a solution for us,” the movement said.
Representatives of Orania, an Afrikaner-only enclave in the heart of the country, also rejected Trump’s offer.
“Afrikaners do not want to be refugees. We love and are committed to our homeland,” Orania said.
SA’s land policies since the end of apartheid have never involved forced seizure of white-owned land.
Still, some said they appreciated Trump’s offer.
“I think it’s a very nice gesture from Donald Trump to offer us asylum over there,” said Werner van Niekerk, 57, a carpenter in Bothasig, without saying whether he would be migrating to America.
Others saw the funny side.
“Some questions: is there a test to determine your Afrikanership? Must you hold AfriForum membership? … Will Elon help with some start-up cash on the other side? … Are there bakkies in the US?” author Pieter du Toit wrote on X, referring to SA-born billionaire and Trump aide Elon Musk.
Ramaphosa has defended the policy.
Reuters
