Ramaphosa worries over future US-SA ties
Trade remains unaffected by Trump move, but it is a product of bi-lateral relations, which have deteriorated between the two countries
08 February 2025 - 15:24
President Cyril Rampahosa expressed worry over the deteriorating relations with the US following his US counterpart's Donald Trump order on Friday to cut off aid and offer refuge for Afrikaners.
“The level of trade and aid is a by-product of a strong bilateral relationship. The President is concerned about the bilateral relationship and the manner in which matters have been handled," spokesperson Vincent Mangwenya said. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.