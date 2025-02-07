Ramaphosa announces digital revolution in government
Digital ID system for citizens in addition to digitised visa process for foreign workers and tourists
07 February 2025 - 05:00
The government will embark on a visa digitisation programme to make it easier for skilled people to invest in the country and to grow tourism.
Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber has since assuming office emphasised the importance of digitisation to transform the home affairs department, which has already announced measures to facilitate the entry of skilled people into SA...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.