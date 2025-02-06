Preparations at City Hall ahead of the state of the nation address in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas
President Cyril Ramaphosa is gearing up for his first state of the nation (Sona) address under the government of national unity (GNU). It comes at a time when the economy is projected to grow by 2% in 2025 but challenges such as unemployment and policy uncertainty persist. So, what does the business community hope to hear from the head of state? Business Day TV caught up with the CEO of Business Unity SA, Khulekani Mathe to find out.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: What business wants from Sona
Business Day TV spoke to Khulekani Mathe, CEO of Business Unity SA
