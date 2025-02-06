National

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa delivers 2025 state of the nation address

The speech is the president’s first as leader of the government of national unity

06 February 2025 - 18:10
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/BRENTON GEACH
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his ninth state of the nation address at 7pm on Thursday. 

The address, under the theme “A nation that works for all”, will be Ramaphosa’s first as leader of the government of national unity. Political parties, economist and business leaders have called fast-tracked economic growth initiatives to be included in this year’s Sona.

#SONA2025  #7thParliament

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.