President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/BRENTON GEACH
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his ninth state of the nation address at 7pm on Thursday.
The address, under the theme “A nation that works for all”, will be Ramaphosa’s first as leader of the government of national unity. Political parties, economist and business leaders have called fast-tracked economic growth initiatives to be included in this year’s Sona.
WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa delivers 2025 state of the nation address
The speech is the president’s first as leader of the government of national unity
#SONA2025 #7thParliament
