Top court must order parliament to amend disaster act, DA says
Party argues power of minister of co-operative governance & traditional affairs is excessive
06 February 2025 - 20:05
The DA has asked the Constitutional Court to order parliament to amend the Disaster Management Act, which it argues gives the minister of co-operative governance & traditional affairs too much power.
The apex court heard submissions on Thursday on the DA’s legal challenge against the government on the act, which it wants to be declared unconstitutional...
