SANDF not scaling down Sona military display despite calls by DA

The SANDF will display its usual pomp and ceremony at Thursday’s state of the nation address (Sona) by President Cyril Ramaphosa, including a 21-gun salute and air force fly-over.
This despite the DA’s request earlier this week for the SANDF to scale down on military presence at the ceremony, arguing it would be unfitting in light of the recent deaths of 14 SA peacekeeping soldiers in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
In a letter to speaker of parliament Thoko Didiza, the DA requested that the fly-over by the SA Air Force be cancelled, saying it was inappropriate for “government officials and dignitaries to be entertained by grand military displays while our soldiers, under-equipped and lacking critical support, are dying on foreign soil”.
But Didiza on Wednesday announced that the usual pomp and ceremony involving the military at the Sona would go ahead.
She said she did relay the DA’s request to the defence force, which seemed to have rejected it by confirming it would hold the usual parade.
The SANDF on Wednesday afternoon held its usual rehearsal and also confirmed hours before its commander-in-chief Ramaphosa was due to deliver his Sona that there would be the usual pomp and ceremony.
“A full complement of the SANDF participation in Sona 2025 includes the ceremonial guard, fly-past, 21-gun salute, street lining, presidential motorcade escorts and entertainment,” the SANDF said on Thursday morning.
Former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe are expected to be among the 2,000 guests and dignitaries at this year’s Sona.
It is understood that Jacob Zuma, despite previously confirming to parliament that he would also attend Sona as a former president, will not be among the guests due to a court appearance in KwaZulu-Natal on the same day.
Zuma has had a frosty relationship with his former deputy president, Ramaphosa, since the 2017 ANC Nasrec conference. This worsened after Zuma’s incarceration , which led to the July 2021 unrest.
Ramaphosa will deliver his Sona under the theme harnessing parliamentary diplomacy for realisation of global solidarity, equality and sustainability at the Cape Town City Hall, scheduled to start 7pm.
