SA sets bold growth target, strips NHI from draft planning document
Ministers race to sign off development plan ahead of the budget and the state of the nation address
06 February 2025 - 05:00
SA has set an ambitious growth target of as much as 5.4% in its draft five-year strategic growth blueprint that notably stripped out the polarising National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme.
In a last-minute dash, the cabinet convened an urgent meeting on Wednesday to finalise the plan, which all parties have agreed to but have to officially sign as President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares for the state of the nation address and finance minister Enoch Godongwana gears up to deliver this year’s budget in two weeks...
