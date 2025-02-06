Ramaphosa says SA will deepen reforms to lift growth above 3%

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his 2025 state of the nation address in Cape Town, February 6 2025. Picture: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER
President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday that his government would launch another phase of reforms to try to lift economic growth above 3%.
"We want a nation with a thriving economy, an economy that benefits all to create this virtuous cycle of investment growth and jobs, we must lift economic growth to above 3%," Ramaphosa said in his annual state of the nation address to parliament.
The central bank’s most recent forecast is that the economy will grow 1.8% this year.
Thursday’s annual address is the first under the government of national unity that was formed last year.
Ramaphosa said an immediate focus for the government was to enable struggling state companies such as power utility Eskom and logistics group Transnet to function optimally.
Another priority was investments in infrastructure, the president added.
Reuters
