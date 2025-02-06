National

Ramaphosa says SA will deepen reforms to lift growth above 3%

President says 'immediate focus' is to get Eskom and Transnet functioning optimally

06 February 2025 - 19:55
by Wendell Roelf and Tannur Anders
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his 2025 state of the nation address in Cape Town, February 6 2025. Picture: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his 2025 state of the nation address in Cape Town, February 6 2025. Picture: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday that his government would launch another phase of reforms to try to lift economic growth above 3%.

"We want a nation with a thriving economy, an economy that benefits all to create this virtuous cycle of investment growth and jobs, we must lift economic growth to above 3%," Ramaphosa said in his annual state of the nation address to parliament.

The central bank’s most recent forecast is that the economy will grow 1.8% this year.

Thursday’s annual address is the first under the government of national unity that was formed last year.

Ramaphosa said an immediate focus for the government was to enable struggling state companies such as power utility Eskom and logistics group Transnet to function optimally.

Another priority was investments in infrastructure, the president added.

Reuters 

WATCH: Ramaphosa delivers 2025 state of the nation address

The speech is the president’s first as leader of the government of national unity
National
3 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa must address municipal debt crisis

President’s plan to fix municipalities must start with tackling their debt to Eskom and water boards
Opinion
16 hours ago

S’THEMBISO MSOMI: Foreign policy to take centre stage in Cyril Ramaphosa’s Sona

The ANC, DA and other GNU members have been guilty of playing to the gallery and deepening divisions on matters in which they are actually not too ...
Opinion
7 hours ago

SA sets bold growth target, strips NHI from draft planning document

Ministers race to sign off development plan ahead of the budget and the state of the nation address
National
16 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Presidency details Cyril Ramaphosa’s call with ...
National
2.
Ramaphosa talks to Elon Musk over Trump tirade
National
3.
Joburg suspends 128 workers in crackdown on graft
National
4.
Lapsed contract paralyses Ekurhuleni traffic ...
National
5.
Steenhuisen welcomes removal of NHI from ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.