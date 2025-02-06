What is the ideal number of people to involve in a collective decision? What do we need to be happy — and effective — in a group? Why should more companies have pubs?
Robin Dunbar is professor of evolutionary psychology at the University of Oxford. He is famous for Dunbar’s number — the limit to the number of meaningful relationships that we can have at any one time (listen to the podcast to find out what it is).
Sam Rockey is an associate fellow at Saïd Business School — also at Oxford — and a consultant who has helped many multi-nationals improve their performance. Her book (with Tracey Camilleri),The Social Brain: The Psychology of Successful Groups, looks at how we function collectively, why we are hard-wired to do so and how to create more powerful organisations — including how we make decisions.
The Art of Decidingis a podcast series by Whitfield. It delves into how successful people make big decisions. BusinessLIVE will publish the newest episodes of the series every second Thursday.
PODCAST: ‘The Art of Deciding’ with Bruce Whitfield — episode 9
Whitfield speaks to Robin Dunbar and Sam Rockey
Listen below, or subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.
