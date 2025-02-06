Organised business says Expropriation Bill is no cause for alarm
The legislation has prompted a fightback by the SA government against accusations by the Trump administration
06 February 2025 - 08:47
Business lobby group Business Unity SA (Busa), whose members include some of the country’s leading financial institutions including Absa, Sanlam and Discovery, has endorsed the Expropriation Bill, which has put SA in the crosshairs of the US.
Though the SA government says it is in continuous discussions with the Trump administration over the legislation and other concerns, senior legislators with the majority Republican government, including Texan senator and member of the Senate’s foreign relations committee Ted Cruz and secretary of state Marco Rubio have accused SA of anti-US policies. ..
