Lamola says SA puts ‘rule of law at the forefront’ after US snub of G20 summit

Minister of international relations and co-operation Ronald Lamola. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/BRENTON GEACH
Minister of international relations and co-operation Ronald Lamola has affirmed SA’s commitment to sovereignty, democracy and the rule of law.
This comes after remarks made by US secretary of state Marco Rubio on X that he will not be attending the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Johannesburg because of SA’s land expropriation law and policies that could be seen as counter to the latest US administration. “My job is to advance America’s national interests, not waste taxpayer money or coddle anti-Americanism,” he wrote.
Lamola said there was no arbitrary dispossession of land or private property in SA.
“This law is similar to eminent domain laws.
“We are a sovereign and democratic country committed to human dignity, equality, and rights, championing nonracialism and non-sexism while placing our constitution and the rule of law at the forefront.
“Solidarity/ubuntu promotes collective problem-solving. Our G20 presidency is not confined to just climate change but also equitable treatment for nations of the Global South, ensuring an equal global system for all.
“These are important principles that we remain open to pursue and engage the US on,” Lamola said.
The presidency has defended President Cyril Ramaphosa’s phone call with SA-born billionaire Elon Musk after criticism. The call earlier this week aimed to address the misinformation surrounding SA’s land reform laws. The controversy was sparked by US President Donald Trump accusing the government of confiscating land and mistreating certain groups and threatening to cut funding to the country.
Ramaphosa responded by clarifying that the government had not seized any land, but Musk countered on X, alleging SA had “openly racist ownership laws”. Briefing the media on Wednesday, presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya justified the call, saying it was essential for Ramaphosa to engage with Musk, given his close ties to Trump, to clear up the misinformation.
“We’ve had open engagements with Musk. In light of this recent development, it was sensible, logical, and important for the president to engage with him so that we reinforce his understanding of what is happening in SA and flag our concerns regarding the disinformation we observed in the announcement by Trump, as well as his response to our statement,” he said.
“It was important for them to have that conversation, and that understanding is emphasised, at least to benefit Musk, but also considering his influence within Trump’s circle, for the president to deliver that message.”
The EFF has criticised Ramaphosa’s interaction with Musk, labelling it “reckless” and a breach of diplomatic protocols. “This breaking of diplomatic protocol should never be taken lightly by the citizens, as it is a clear indication of how the sovereignty of our country is compromised at the behest of pandering for US foreign aid, and a reflection of how Ramaphosa is willing to embarrass the country to the world as a result of a dependency syndrome,” EFF spokesperson Sinawo Tambo said.
He said Ramaphosa’s actions diminished his presidential authority. “Ramaphosa has effectively reduced the power that he holds as the president of the country and inevitably opened the presidency up to be bought, controlled and manipulated by big corporations of not only the US but the whole world.
“It should be noted that Elon Musk is not an elected government official of the US, he is merely a businessman who was funding the campaign of Trump and as a result was gifted with a newly created position referred to as the ‘government efficiency department’ and is a glorified employee.”
