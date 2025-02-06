Battle of advocates: Bongani Bongo bribery case a test for truth
The case is back in the spotlight after the reinstatement of a corruption charge against the former state security minister
06 February 2025 - 12:00
The corruption case against former state security minister advocate Bongani Bongo, accused of attempting to bribe a legal employee at parliament, will be a battle of advocates, which will either see him set free again or sentenced.
Bongo is accused of trying to bribe advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara, who was the evidence leader of the parliament portfolio committee on public enterprises probing Eskom’s procurement saga in 2017...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.