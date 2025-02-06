Authentic green commitment can counter Trump’s climate scepticism, advises expert
Nations and companies committed to sustainability must double their efforts, Levin Sources CEO tells mining indaba
06 February 2025 - 14:48
Political events and a wave of conservative populist ideology sweeping democracies worldwide are causing a shift away from decarbonisation and the green economy, meaning nations and companies committed to sustainability must double their efforts.
This is according to Levin Sources founding CEO Estelle Levin-Nally. She spoke to delegates at the Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town on Thursday. At least 64 democracies held elections in 2024, culminating in the election of Donald Trump as US president...
