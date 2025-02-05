Zulu king names new representative but no comment on postponed wedding

Prince Sylope Gumbela Zulu was sworn in as a member of the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders by the province's deptuty judge president, Zaba Nkosi. Picture: SUPPLIED
The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders has welcomed the appointment of Prince Sylope Gumbela Zulu as King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s new representative.
Prince Gumbela from the Mandlakazi royal household replaced Prince Simphiwe Zulu from the KwaMinyamanzi royal household after he was fired as the king’s spokesperson and from the house last month.
The king is yet to replace his traditional prime minister after dismissing Thulasizwe Buthelezi in December.
He is also yet to announce new developments on his wedding to his third bride, Nomzamo Myeni, after postponing the ceremony scheduled for late last month. He is expected to make an announcement on the event during the opening of the legislature.
Prince Gumbela was officially sworn in on Wednesday by KwaZulu-Natal deputy judge president Zaba Nkosi in the Durban high court.
In welcoming the appointment, chair of the house Inkosi Sifiso Shinga saluted the king for ensuring his representation with his representative.
Shinga said the swift appointment ensured open communication lines between the monarch and the house of traditional and Khoisan leaders.
Inkosi Shinga said he was confident Prince Zulu’s experience in traditional matters would play a role in resolving issues and addressing challenges.
Prince Gumbela thanked the king for appointing him and promised to carry out his duties to the Zulu nation “faithfully and without fear or favour”.
Prince Zulu stressed he would ensure the protection of the king’s image by all necessary means.
