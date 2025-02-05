National

Zulu king names new representative but no comment on postponed wedding

Announcement of marriage ceremony with his third bride expected at opening of legislature

05 February 2025 - 19:18
by MLUNGISI MHLOPHE-GUMEDE
Prince Sylope Gumbela Zulu was sworn in as a member of the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders by the province's deptuty judge president, Zaba Nkosi. Picture: SUPPLIED
The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders has welcomed the appointment of Prince Sylope Gumbela Zulu as King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s new representative.

Prince Gumbela from the Mandlakazi royal household replaced Prince Simphiwe Zulu from the KwaMinyamanzi royal household after he was fired as the king’s spokesperson and from the house last month.

The king is yet to replace his traditional prime minister after dismissing Thulasizwe Buthelezi in December.

He is also yet to announce new developments on his wedding to his third bride, Nomzamo Myeni, after postponing the ceremony scheduled for late last month. He is expected to make an announcement on the event during the opening of the legislature. 

Prince Gumbela was officially sworn in on Wednesday by KwaZulu-Natal deputy judge president Zaba Nkosi in the Durban high court.

In welcoming the appointment, chair of the house Inkosi Sifiso Shinga saluted the king for ensuring his representation with his representative.

Shinga said the swift appointment ensured open communication lines between the monarch and the house of traditional and Khoisan leaders.

Inkosi Shinga said he was confident Prince Zulu’s experience in traditional matters would play a role in resolving issues and addressing challenges.          

Prince Gumbela thanked the king for appointing him and promised to carry out his duties to the Zulu nation “faithfully and without fear or favour”.

Prince Zulu stressed he would ensure the protection of the king’s image by all necessary means.

TimesLIVE

Opposition say KZN mayor Zodwa Mzindle is unfit for the role

The Ray Nkonyeni municipality mayor has been accused of being responsible for a strike that led to a complete halt of service delivery
National
5 hours ago

Thabo Mbeki wants a return to traditional lobola practice

The former president says ‘bride price’ was originally insurance for children if a marriage dissolved, but that its meaning has been corrupted
National
6 days ago

Zulu queen-to-be says wedding is taking place as planned

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's third queen-to-be says she knows nothing about a letter said to cancel the wedding and her benefits and security
National
2 weeks ago

King Misuzulu will be first Zulu king to deliver main address at AfriForum event

Zulu nation traditional prime minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi says the event will ‘strengthen bonds of cultural collaboration between the Zulu nation ...
National
3 months ago

ANC calls in former leaders to rejig Gauteng’s PEC

These possibly include Mike Mabuyakhulu, Jeff Radebe and former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini
Politics
2 weeks ago

Zulu royal household in turmoil as king calls off wedding

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini terminates wedding to third wife and axes his spokesperson
National
2 weeks ago
