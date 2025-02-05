Parliament expected to demand that ministers stop acting like a law unto themselves
Mmusi Maimane says parliament needs to be more effective in its oversight role over the executive
05 February 2025 - 10:54
Parliament wants stronger oversight over the national executive, saying the time of ministers making excuses only when they want to is “over” and the party political “criticism” of controversial legislation “should no longer be ignored”.
That was the word from Mmusi Maimane, chair of parliament’s standing committee on appropriations, who led a discussion on the body’s strategic plan for oversight in 2025...
