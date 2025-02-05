Steenhuisen welcomes removal of NHI from development plan
Steenhuisen says the DA cannot be party to collapsing the private medical scheme sector
The exclusion of the implementation of National Health Insurance (NHI) from the medium-term development plan (MTDP) was significant, as it meant there could be no budget and implementation of the scheme for the next five years, DA leader John Steenhuisen said in an interview with journalists on Wednesday.
Steenhuisen addressed a gathering of DA MPs, ministers and the media on the DA’s achievements in the government and its view on the government of national unity (GNU). He said the DA had received an undertaking from the ANC that provisions in the NHI Act that would cause the termination of private medical schemes had been taken out of the plan...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.