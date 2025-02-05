Minerals Council CEO urges quick action to catch up with rest of continent
Mzila Mthenjane cites a flurry of exploration in Africa, but warns that SA is falling behind
05 February 2025 - 19:22
The third day of this year’s Mining Indaba kicked off with a sober reminder from Minerals Council SA that the local mining sector is falling behind its African peers in terms of exploration and investment attractiveness.
In a speech with the provocative title, “What Miners Want”, Minerals Council CEO Mzila Mthenjane said that the surge in dealmaking in African mining is an opportunity for SA to capitalise on its mineral endowment through business-friendly exploration regulations. ..
