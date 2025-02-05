Government urged to do more to protect SA motor industry
With the aid of government subsidies in their own country, Chinese brands undercut prices of SA-made vehicles
05 February 2025 - 15:31
Government should do more to protect the local motor industry against unfair competition from imported products, Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) MD Martina Biene said on Wednesday.
Options could include allowing local vehicle manufacturers to monetise the nominal value of production credits and use this “many billions of rand” to reduce retail prices of their vehicles...
