Elon Musk’s dad says he arranged son’s call with Cyril Ramaphosa
Errol Musk says an adviser to the president called him to ask him to arrange the call
President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke to Elon Musk on Monday evening in a telephonic conversation arranged by his father, Errol.
The billionaire had publicly accused his post-apartheid government of anti-white racism, and now Musk’s ally, US President Donald Trump, said he would cut more than $400m in funding to the country.
Bejani Chauke, an adviser to Ramaphosa, called Musk’s father, Errol, an engineer who lives in a Langebaan, Musk senior said.
“I was asked if I can arrange a quick talk between Ramaphosa and Elon last night ... so I did and then they spoke a few minutes later,” Errol Musk told Reuters at his home.
He briefly showed an exchange of WhatsApp messages between himself and Chauke that backed up his account. Chauke did not respond to questions by Reuters about his role in contacting Musk’s father. Ramaphosa’s office confirmed the phone conversation with Elon Musk, who was born in SA, in a post on the tycoon’s X social media platform.
Contacted by Reuters, Ramaphosa’s spokesperson declined to comment on how the conversation with Elon Musk came about or on its content, only saying: “Errol Musk is a private citizen, his views are his personal views.”
Elon Musk did not reply to multiple requests for comment from Reuters.
The trigger for the sudden flurry of backdoor diplomacy was a post on Sunday by Trump who said — without citing evidence — that “SA is confiscating land” and “certain classes of people” were being treated “very badly”.
He added that he would cut off funding to the country in response, prompting a nearly 2% slide in the rand in early trading on Monday, and a fall in stocks and government bonds. The cost of insuring SA debt against default rose to its highest since early August.
Trump was referring to the Expropriation Act, which signed into law by Ramaphosa last month and is a target of public criticism by Elon Musk and many white farmers.
The law allows the state to expropriate land “in the public interest”, in some cases without compensating the owner. SA had previously set a target for the government to transfer 30% of farmland to black hands that has been repeatedly pushed back. By 2018, only 8% had been transferred, according to a government survey of title deeds.
White landowners possess three quarters of SA’s freehold farmland, compared with 4% for black landowners, according to the most recent state audit.
Ramaphosa responded to Trump’s comments on Monday, saying the government had not confiscated any land and he looked forward to engaging with Trump to foster a better understanding of a policy designed to ensure equitable public access to land.
Trump’s attack was echoed by backer Elon Musk, who addressed Ramaphosa in a post on X on Monday accusing SA of having “openly racist ownership laws”.
Errol Musk, an engineer who said he works in property development and for his son’s US satellite company Starlink, said Trump would be right to cut funding to SA.
He said he did not know if his son had exerted influence over Trump on the issue, but did not think that was necessary as he said Washington was right to scrutinise how US funding was being used abroad.
“He [Elon] would point out things about SA, but the Americans themselves are not stupid.... Everyone wants money from them, that is what it boils down to,” he said.
“I would like to know why American taxpayers have to pay nearly $500m a year for treatment for SA HIV sufferers. Why?”
Washington committed $440m in assistance to SA in 2023, of which $315m was for HIV/Aids. Ramaphosa said US funding accounted for 17% of SA’s programme to prevent and treat HIV/Aids.
“I can only imagine that Elon would have said [to Ramaphosa], ‘We want to help you but you have to quit this war on white people in SA’,” said Musk senior.
“I’d imagine he’d be saying, ‘Do you want Zimbabwe here?’,” he said.
Reuters could not establish if Zimbabwe arose in Elon Musk’s conversation with Ramaphosa.
SA’s land reform policies since the end of apartheid in 1994 have never involved the forced seizure of white-owned land.
Reuters
