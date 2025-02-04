Donald Trump. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ANNA MONEYMAKER
US President Donald Trump plans to cut funding to SA, citing the country’s land expropriation laws. Business Day TV took a closer look at the situation with Kuseni Dlamini, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in SA
WATCH: US-SA relations as Trump hones in on land expropriation laws
Business Day TV speaks to Kuseni Dlamini, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in SA
