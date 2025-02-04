Steenhuisen clarifies Expropriation Act after Trump threatens to cut aid

DA leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
DA leader John Steenhuisen has expressed concern over US President Donald Trump’s threats to cut funding to SA in response to the Expropriation Act.
Trump said he was considering a cut in funding “until we find out what South Africa is doing. They are taking away land, they are confiscating land and they are doing things that are perhaps far worse than that.”
Despite initially opposing the signing of the bill, Steenhuisen stepped in to clarify the act.
“It is not true [that] the act allows land to be seized by the state arbitrarily. It does require fair compensation for legitimate expropriations in terms of the constitution,” he said.
“It is unfortunate that individuals have sought to portray the act as an amendment to the constitution to allow for expropriation without compensation.”
Steenhuisen acknowledged the role the US plays in funding programmes and as an ally to SA.
“The US has been a long-standing and valued partner to SA. In 2024 alone, SA received $453m (R8.5bn) in direct funding under the Pepfar [President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief] programme, with a projected $439m (R8.2bn) allocated for 2025. The funding is vital to sustaining life-saving HIV/Aids treatment and support services for the most vulnerable members of our society. In addition, millions of US dollars flow into SA NGOs and government departments for humanitarian and environmental programmes that directly benefit our most vulnerable communities.”
He emphasised that it would be a tragedy if the funding were to end due to a misunderstanding.
“The government of national unity is in the process of engaging the Trump administration to clarify the situation and the DA supports the efforts.”
AfriForum asked Trump to punish ANC leaders instead of South Africans. Its CEO, Kallie Kriel, said he had warned President Cyril Ramaphosa that signing the Expropriation Act would have negative implications for investors.
“AfriForum’s position is and has always been that the foolish government and president should be punished for their destructive policies rather than the country’s citizens,” Kriel said.
The ANC condemned AfriForum’s “misinformation” campaign.
“By weaponising misinformation, they have emboldened some, who have no understanding of SA’s democratic processes but are quick to perpetuate racist narratives. It is unacceptable that AfriForum continues to seek external intervention against a sovereign country’s domestic policies, policies that are necessary to address the legacy of land dispossession caused by colonialism and apartheid.”
