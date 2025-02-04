SA walks diplomatic tightrope before summit over DRC conflict
SANDF chief says bodies of soldiers killed in battle in DRC to be repatriated on Wednesday
04 February 2025 - 19:01
SA does not seek to create further tension with Rwanda over the conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) before an emergency meeting between leaders of Southern and Eastern Africa on the matter, says defence minister Angie Motshekga.
SA and Rwanda have been involved in intense disagreement over the DRC conflict in which 14 SA soldiers have died. SA has pointed fingers at the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group for the casualties and the surge in fighting in the region. ..
